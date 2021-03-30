Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 55,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 482,666 shares.The stock last traded at $49.77 and had previously closed at $48.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FUN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $33.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,173 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 510.2% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 317,723 shares during the period. Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth $7,908,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $8,753,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Company Profile (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.