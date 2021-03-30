0x (ZRX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $546.17 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One 0x token can currently be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00003012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $546.17 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0x has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00021942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00047703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,995% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.72 or 0.00631468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00067890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00027309 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000890 BTC.

About 0x

0x (ZRX) is a token. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,547,659 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0x Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

