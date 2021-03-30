Fountain (FTN) Price Down 7.8% This Week

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Fountain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $756,794.08 and approximately $6,145.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fountain has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00021942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00047703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,995% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.72 or 0.00631468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00067890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00027309 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

