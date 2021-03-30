KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KBCSY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale cut KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut KBC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBC Group stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,269. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.