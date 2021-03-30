KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company.
A number of analysts have recently commented on KBCSY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale cut KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut KBC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.
KBC Group stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,269. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.
About KBC Group
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.
