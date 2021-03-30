Red Wave Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 6,423 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,423 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. United Bank boosted its stake in Comcast by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224,752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 34,413 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.88. The stock had a trading volume of 543,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,093,633. The firm has a market cap of $251.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.77.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.28.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

