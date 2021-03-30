Pacific Center for Financial Services Acquires 576 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 886.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

CAT traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.92. 154,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,491. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.07.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

