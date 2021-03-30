Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Visa were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after buying an additional 3,763,943 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after buying an additional 2,842,505 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after buying an additional 2,080,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,265,382. The stock has a market cap of $415.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.60 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,947 shares of company stock worth $29,322,127 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

