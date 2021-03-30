Hoese & Co LLP Purchases Shares of 7,174 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.8% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.82.

NYSE:HON traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.43. The stock had a trading volume of 32,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,606. The stock has a market cap of $151.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $219.67.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

