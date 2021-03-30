Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wills Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.81. 31,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,704. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $104.82 and a 52 week high of $223.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.01.

