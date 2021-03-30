Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives $36.40 Average PT from Analysts

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CERT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Get Certara alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,693. Certara has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $41.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Certara will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.