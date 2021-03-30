ankrETH (aEth) Price Hits $1,775.83

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One ankrETH token can now be purchased for $1,775.83 or 0.03004263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ankrETH has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. ankrETH has a total market capitalization of $52.09 million and $115,494.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00021822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00047659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,945.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.99 or 0.00631010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00067852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027350 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000889 BTC.

ankrETH Token Profile

AETH is a token. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 tokens. The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

ankrETH Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ankrETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ankrETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

