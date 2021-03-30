Perpetual Protocol Price Tops $8.24 (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $8.24 or 0.00013945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $179.65 million and $26.94 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00057981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.80 or 0.00248341 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $536.13 or 0.00906996 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00049756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00076050 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030165 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

