Beldex Market Capitalization Reaches $76.50 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $76.50 million and $6,938.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0780 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000057 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BDXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.