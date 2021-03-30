MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in MongoDB by 48,529.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292,952 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 9,928,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after buying an additional 360,503 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $315,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.00.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total value of $13,977,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,540,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 158,674 shares of company stock worth $55,641,233 over the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDB traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.95. The stock had a trading volume of 23,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,873. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.71 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.40 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $352.76 and its 200 day moving average is $309.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

