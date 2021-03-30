Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $6.63 Million Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 137.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 9,111.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in TransUnion by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after buying an additional 28,025 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in TransUnion by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in TransUnion by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 48,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $74,790.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,586 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.02. 5,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.41. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $58.76 and a 52 week high of $102.80.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.62.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.