Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $7.76 Million in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,760,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.15% of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the fourth quarter worth about $995,000.

Get Software Acquisition Group Inc. II alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 21,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $218,438.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 756,546 shares of company stock valued at $8,269,585.

SAII traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,773. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.78.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II

Software Acquisition Group Inc II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the operation of a platform and marketplace for vehicle data. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII).

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.