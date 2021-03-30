DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,084 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $9,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in DaVita by 36.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 0.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in DaVita by 58.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in DaVita by 3.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,044. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.57.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their price target on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered DaVita from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

