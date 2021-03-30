Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Invests $357,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $51.64. 261,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,466,521. The firm has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.