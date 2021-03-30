Short Interest in Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Decreases By 59.3%

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 815,100 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the February 28th total of 2,002,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,717.0 days.

DNPUF remained flat at $$18.75 during trading on Tuesday. 374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Company Profile

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, diagnostics, and others. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

