Short Interest in Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Decreases By 59.3%

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 815,100 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the February 28th total of 2,002,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,717.0 days.
DNPUF remained flat at $$18.75 during trading on Tuesday. 374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28.
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Company Profile
