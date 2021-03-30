Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,300 shares, a growth of 109.2% from the February 28th total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 451.9 days.

Shares of DYNDF stock remained flat at $$33.46 during trading hours on Tuesday. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DYNDF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

