Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Buys New Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Trustco Bank Corp N Y grew its position in The Southern by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 29,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $61.36. 93,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,643. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.26. The company has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

