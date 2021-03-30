6,249 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Acquired by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,103,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,023,000 after buying an additional 479,499 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,393,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,199,000 after acquiring an additional 53,807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,057,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,731,000 after acquiring an additional 38,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,975,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $114.07. 6,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,517. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $68.73 and a 52 week high of $116.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.19.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.