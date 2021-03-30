Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Short Interest Down 40.0% in March

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Citizens Bancshares stock remained flat at $$11.72 during midday trading on Tuesday. 25 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637. Citizens Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18.
Citizens Bancshares Company Profile
