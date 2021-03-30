Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Short Interest Down 40.0% in March

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Citizens Bancshares stock remained flat at $$11.72 during midday trading on Tuesday. 25 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637. Citizens Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18.

Get Citizens Bancshares alerts:

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. It also provides personal loans, including auto loans, personal line of credit, secured line of credit, and home equity lines; residential mortgage loans; commercial loans, such as lines of credit, vehicle/equipment loans, commercial mortgages, and refinance services; and financial and agricultural loans, installment loans, commercial real estate loans, single-family residential loans, and construction and development loans, as well as residential and commercial bank owned assets.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.