Outfitter Financial LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 308,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000. Outfitter Financial LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

SPXS stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 414,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627,082. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $185.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.93.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

