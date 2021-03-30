Outfitter Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up 1.6% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.89.

NYSE MMP traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.01. 18,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,840. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

