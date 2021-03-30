Outfitter Financial LLC Takes $4.94 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 252,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,000. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 4.8% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 265,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 75,330 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 746,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,623,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 152,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,181,733. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.82.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.