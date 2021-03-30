Circle Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,790 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 351,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,452,000. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 20,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ECL traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.61. The stock had a trading volume of 28,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,093. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $145.31 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.51, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.77 and a 200 day moving average of $209.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.62.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

