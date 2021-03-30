Critical Comparison: Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) & Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

22.3% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Landmark Bancorp and Sandy Spring Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.50%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than Landmark Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $52.92 million 2.38 $10.66 million N/A N/A Sandy Spring Bancorp $419.19 million 4.96 $116.43 million $3.28 13.38

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 27.36% 14.96% 1.61% Sandy Spring Bancorp 14.12% 7.29% 0.85%

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats Landmark Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans. As of October 27, 2020, the company had 30 branch offices in 24 communities across the state of Kansas. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products. This segment accepts deposits, such as demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides investment management and financial planning, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax and retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations. The company also provides equipment leasing, personal trust, and wealth management services. It serves customers through a network of 50 community offices and six financial centers. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

