Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Invests $87.26 Million in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 497,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $87,260,000. 3M makes up about 2.8% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,936 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.66. 41,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $196.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

