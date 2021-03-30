Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 481,553 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 481,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,101,000. Accenture comprises about 4.0% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned about 0.07% of Accenture as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.68.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.55. The stock had a trading volume of 38,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,098. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.65. Accenture plc has a one year low of $148.28 and a one year high of $281.30. The firm has a market cap of $183.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.