Analysts Anticipate F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings. F-star Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.80) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($2.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow F-star Therapeutics.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Laidlaw began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

FSTX stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,159. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.78. F-star Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSTX. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F-star Therapeutics (FSTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.