Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $4.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $404.00. 3,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,172. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.22.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.