Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Peloton Wealth Strategists cut its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $825,546,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,214,000 after purchasing an additional 439,944 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,035 shares in the last quarter. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,471,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 376,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,247,000 after purchasing an additional 183,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.15. The stock had a trading volume of 28,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,822. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $112.89 and a one year high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.11 and its 200-day moving average is $180.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

