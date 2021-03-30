Pacific Center for Financial Services Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 5.5% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $14,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,734,000 after buying an additional 394,419 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,710,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,447,000 after buying an additional 168,983 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,709.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,018,000 after buying an additional 137,367 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 303,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,991,000 after buying an additional 118,434 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,036. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.21 and a 200 day moving average of $158.90. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.