Pacific Center for Financial Services Sells 115 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Pacific Center for Financial Services reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up about 0.4% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of RPG traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,609. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $177.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.04 and a 200 day moving average of $157.03.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

