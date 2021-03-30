Pacific Center for Financial Services Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $243,000.

Shares of XTN stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,763. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.99.

