Analysts Expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to Post $0.21 EPS

Analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.12. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $132.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HCCI shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

HCCI stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $27.87. 335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,146. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,151,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after purchasing an additional 258,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,710,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 68.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 833,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 337,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

