Arvest Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Arvest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.5% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.22. The stock had a trading volume of 49,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $132.50 and a twelve month high of $223.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.56.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

