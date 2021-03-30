Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,046,000 after acquiring an additional 201,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,962. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.51. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $186.68.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

