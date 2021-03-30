WMS Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises about 0.9% of WMS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE:DEO traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $120.12 and a twelve month high of $170.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.75. The company has a market capitalization of $97.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.5348 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.