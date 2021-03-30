Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.80

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$41.80 and last traded at C$41.77, with a volume of 222595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.38.

EIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Exchange Income to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.89.

The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$301.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total transaction of C$201,145.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$301,224.90.

Exchange Income Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

