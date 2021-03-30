Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Update

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SULZF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sulzer in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sulzer in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Sulzer alerts:

Shares of Sulzer stock remained flat at $$114.20 during trading on Tuesday. Sulzer has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $114.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.80.

Sulzer Ltd provides fluid engineering services in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Chemtech, and Applicator Systems divisions. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Sulzer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sulzer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.