Truist Financial Corp Buys 17,958 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,158,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Truist Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.83% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $520,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 173.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 396,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,812 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.61. The company had a trading volume of 37,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,022. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.64 and a 200-day moving average of $233.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $142.87 and a 52 week high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

