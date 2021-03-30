CastleArk Alternatives LLC Makes New Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,090 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 98,813 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,581,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of RUN traded up $3.47 on Tuesday, hitting $55.38. 134,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,101,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,377.59 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.15. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 7,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $389,213.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 120,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,410.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 479,934 shares of company stock valued at $36,505,884 in the last 90 days. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.26.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.