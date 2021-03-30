CastleArk Alternatives LLC Makes New Investment in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 169,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,000. Ballard Power Systems accounts for about 2.3% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLDP. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,383,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

NASDAQ BLDP traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.45. 637,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,174,137. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

