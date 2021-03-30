Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey by 398.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after acquiring an additional 321,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,398,000 after acquiring an additional 261,391 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,647,000 after purchasing an additional 225,379 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 363.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,910,000 after purchasing an additional 215,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Hershey by 401.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,603,000 after purchasing an additional 210,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.87. The company had a trading volume of 27,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,271. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $161.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,399 shares of company stock worth $2,478,200. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.43.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

