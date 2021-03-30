41,824 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 41,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $6,270,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $42.26. The company had a trading volume of 82,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,392. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.74. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

