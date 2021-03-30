Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Price Target Raised to C$2.25 at TD Securities

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$1.90 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of Trilogy International Partners in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Trilogy International Partners stock traded up C$0.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.71. 17,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,706. Trilogy International Partners has a 52 week low of C$0.83 and a 52 week high of C$1.76. The company has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a PE ratio of -5.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.36.

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Australia, and Bolivia. The company's services comprise postpaid and prepaid plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services for subscribers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

