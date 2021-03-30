Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$1.20 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$1.25. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$0.80 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.40 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.15.

ESI traded down C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.13. 327,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,605. The firm has a market capitalization of C$182.87 million and a P/E ratio of -2.30. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.42 and a 12-month high of C$1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.92.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$201.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

