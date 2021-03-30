Red Wave Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,238,000 after purchasing an additional 398,468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,059 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,862,000 after purchasing an additional 179,916 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after purchasing an additional 997,219 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,066,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $91.85 billion, a PE ratio of 102.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.76 and a 200 day moving average of $85.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.39.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

